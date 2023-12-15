OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 14, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon takes down Kansas Lakota

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon controlled the action to earn an impressive 62-21 win against Kansas Lakota in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 14.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Kansas Lakota squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Kansas Lakota took on Gibsonburg on Dec. 8 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Belmont Union Local finds OT victory against East Liverpool Beaver Local

Belmont Union Local topped East Liverpool Beaver Local in an 82-80 overtime thriller for an Ohio boys basketball victory at East Liverpool Beaver Local High on Dec. 14.

The last time Belmont Union Local and East Liverpool Beaver Local played in a 59-37 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off against East Liverpool and Belmont Union Local took on Barnesville on Dec. 9 at Barnesville High School.

Bridgeport earns solid win over Williamstown Wood Christian

Bridgeport knocked off Williamstown Wood Christian 73-62 on Dec. 14 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 9, Bridgeport squared off with Paden City in a basketball game.

Bryan grinds out close victory over Stryker

Bryan posted a narrow 47-39 win over Stryker during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears registered a 21-15 advantage at half over the Panthers.

Bryan jumped to a 28-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 47-39.

Last season, Bryan and Stryker faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Stryker High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Bryan faced off against Hicksville and Stryker took on West Unity Hilltop on Dec. 9 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

Carey survives for narrow win over Attica Seneca East

Carey posted a narrow 55-50 win over Attica Seneca East during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

Carey opened with a 19-12 advantage over Attica Seneca East through the first quarter.

The Tigers had a 21-20 edge on the Blue Devils at the beginning of the third quarter.

Carey broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 38-29 lead over Attica Seneca East.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Carey and Attica Seneca East played in a 49-38 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 9, Carey squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a basketball game.

Cleveland John Hay tops Willoughby Andrews Osborne

Cleveland John Hay handed Willoughby Andrews Osborne a tough 66-53 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Willoughby Andrews Osborne faced off against Painesville Harvey and Cleveland John Hay took on Cleveland East Tech on Dec. 8 at Cleveland John Hay High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley posts win at Worthington Christian’s expense

Columbus Bishop Hartley grabbed a 54-41 victory at the expense of Worthington Christian on Dec. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Columbus Bishop Hartley moved in front of Worthington Christian 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 24-21.

Columbus Bishop Hartley darted to a 43-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Seaman North Adams and Worthington Christian took on Marengo Highland on Dec. 1 at Marengo Highland High School.

Columbus North Intl delivers statement win over Cristo Rey Columbus

Columbus North Intl dominated from start to finish in an imposing 68-29 win over Cristo Rey Columbus during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Columbus North Intl faced off against Columbus West and Cristo Rey Columbus took on Granville Christian on Dec. 2 at Granville Christian Academy.

Etna Liberty Christian thwarts Howard East Knox’s quest

Etna Liberty Christian knocked off Howard East Knox 54-44 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Howard East Knox faced off against Cardington-Lincoln and Etna Liberty Christian took on Delaware Christian on Dec. 8 at Etna Liberty Christian Academy.

Fayette barely beats Montpelier

Fayette finally found a way to top Montpelier 38-36 at Fayette High on Dec. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time Fayette and Montpelier played in a 44-41 game on Feb. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Fayette faced off against Edgerton and Montpelier took on Delta on Dec. 9 at Montpelier High School.

Findlay overpowers Holland Springfield in thorough fashion

Findlay recorded a big victory over Holland Springfield 66-38 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 14.

Last season, Findlay and Holland Springfield squared off on Dec. 18, 2021 at Holland Springfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Holland Springfield faced off against Perrysburg and Findlay took on Oregon Clay on Dec. 7 at Findlay High School.

Fremont Ross records thin win against Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

Fremont Ross posted a narrow 70-67 win over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Fremont Ross faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took on Toledo Central Catholic on Dec. 9 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic slips past Elmore Woodmore

Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic finally found a way to top Elmore Woodmore 54-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

The last time Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Elmore Woodmore played in a 59-42 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Old Fort and Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic took on Tiffin Calvert on Dec. 5 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Madison routs Chardon

Madison dismissed Chardon by a 70-46 count during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

Last season, Chardon and Madison squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Chardon faced off against Middlefield Cardinal and Madison took on Geneva on Dec. 5 at Geneva High School.

Metamora Evergreen’s speedy start jolts Ottawa Hills

An early dose of momentum helped Metamora Evergreen to a 70-27 runaway past Ottawa Hills in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 14.

The last time Metamora Evergreen and Ottawa Hills played in a 53-51 game on Dec. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Swanton and Ottawa Hills took on Toledo Christian on Dec. 9 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Natrona Heights Harvest Baptist claims victory against Wintersville Jefferson Christian

Natrona Heights Harvest Baptist grabbed a 59-47 victory at the expense of Wintersville Jefferson Christian in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Wintersville Jefferson Christian faced off against Beallsville.

New Riegel edges past Gibsonburg in tough test

New Riegel topped Gibsonburg 50-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Gibsonburg High on Dec. 14.

Last season, New Riegel and Gibsonburg faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Gibsonburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Gibsonburg faced off against Kansas Lakota and New Riegel took on Elmore Woodmore on Dec. 5 at Elmore Woodmore High School.

Niles escapes Canton GlenOak in thin win

Niles posted a narrow 64-61 win over Canton GlenOak in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Niles faced off against Brookfield.

Old Fort sets early tone to dominate Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Old Fort scored early and often in an 81-32 win over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

The first quarter gave Old Fort a 28-8 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Stockaders opened a lopsided 52-21 gap over the Lakers at the intermission.

Old Fort jumped to a 71-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stockaders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-1 edge.

Last season, Old Fort and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Kansas Lakota and Old Fort took on Elmore Woodmore on Dec. 8 at Old Fort High School.

Powell Olentangy Liberty tops Thomas Worthington

Powell Olentangy Liberty recorded a big victory over Thomas Worthington 69-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and Thomas Worthington squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Thomas Worthington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off against Huntington and Thomas Worthington took on Westerville Central on Dec. 2 at Westerville Central High School.

Ravenna escapes Mogadore Field in thin win

Ravenna finally found a way to top Mogadore Field 63-59 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

The first quarter gave Ravenna a 17-8 lead over Mogadore Field.

The Ravens opened a tight 31-19 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Ravenna moved to a 59-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons managed a 13-4 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Ravenna and Mogadore Field faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Mogadore Field faced off against Akron Springfield and Ravenna took on Newton Falls on Dec. 2 at Ravenna High School.

St. Paris Graham exhales after close call with Springfield Emmanuel Christian

St. Paris Graham posted a narrow 38-35 win over Springfield Emmanuel Christian on Dec. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 8, St Paris Graham faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake.

Bowling Green comes up short in matchup with Sylvania Northview

Sylvania Northview collected a solid win over Bowling Green in a 69-52 verdict on Dec. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Bowling Green and Sylvania Northview squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Sylvania Northview High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, Bowling Green squared off with Toledo Rogers in a basketball game.

Tiffin Calvert dominates Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

Tiffin Calvert controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-36 win against Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic at Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic High on Dec. 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Recently on Dec. 9, Tiffin Calvert squared off with Castalia Margaretta in a basketball game.

Toledo Christian earns solid win over Pettisville

Toledo Christian knocked off Pettisville 54-44 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Toledo Christian High on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Toledo Christian faced off against Ottawa Hills and Pettisville took on Paulding on Dec. 9 at Pettisville High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian escapes close call with Dayton Miami Valley

Xenia Legacy Christian topped Dayton Miami Valley 51-45 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 14.

The last time Xenia Legacy Christian and Dayton Miami Valley played in a 42-34 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Dayton Miami Valley faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Xenia Legacy Christian took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Dec. 5 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.