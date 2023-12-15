Carey posted a narrow 55-50 win over Attica Seneca East during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 14.

Carey opened with a 19-12 advantage over Attica Seneca East through the first quarter.

The Tigers had a 21-20 edge on the Blue Devils at the beginning of the third quarter.

Carey broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 38-29 lead over Attica Seneca East.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Carey and Attica Seneca East played in a 49-38 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 9, Carey squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a basketball game.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.