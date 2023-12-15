Woodsfield Monroe Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 53-26 win over Caldwell for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 9-4 lead over Caldwell.

The Seminoles fought to a 21-8 halftime margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Woodsfield Monroe Central jumped to a 43-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Seminoles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Caldwell squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Caldwell faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Woodsfield Monroe Central took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 7 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School.

