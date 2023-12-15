Ottawa-Glandorf notched a win against Wapakoneta 52-36 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 14.

The first quarter gave Ottawa-Glandorf a 16-12 lead over Wapakoneta.

The Titans opened a narrow 28-14 gap over the Redskins at the half.

Ottawa-Glandorf thundered to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Wapakoneta faced off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Sherwood Fairview and Wapakoneta took on Defiance on Dec. 7 at Defiance High School.

