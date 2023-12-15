Chillicothe Huntington earned a convincing 58-38 win over Ripley RULH for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 14.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against Waverly and Ripley RULH took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Dec. 7 at Leesburg Fairfield Local High School.

