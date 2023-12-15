New Madison Tri-Village knocked off Lewisburg Tri-County North 60-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

The last time New Madison Tri-Village and Lewisburg Tri-County North played in a 73-23 game on Feb. 22, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Lewisburg Tri-County North faced off against New Paris National Trail and New Madison Tri-Village took on Dayton Stivers on Dec. 9 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.