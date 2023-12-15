Wintersville Indian Creek raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-17 win over St. Clairsville at Wintersville Indian Creek High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and St. Clairsville squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Martins Ferry and St. Clairsville took on Bellaire on Dec. 4 at Bellaire High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.