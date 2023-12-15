Canfield South Range notched a win against Struthers 54-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 14.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Struthers squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Struthers High School.

Recently on Dec. 4, Struthers squared off with Berlin Center Western Reserve in a basketball game.

