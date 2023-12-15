Martins Ferry knocked off Bellaire 57-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Martins Ferry opened with a 12-10 advantage over Bellaire through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders’ shooting darted in front for a 20-17 lead over the Big Reds at the intermission.

Bellaire moved ahead of Martins Ferry 35-34 to start the fourth quarter.

The Big Reds had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Purple Riders won the session and the game with a 23-11 performance.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Bellaire faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Martins Ferry faced off against Hannibal River and Bellaire took on East Liverpool Beaver Local on Dec. 7 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

