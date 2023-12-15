Poland Seminary eventually beat Girard 55-45 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 14.

Poland Seminary jumped in front of Girard 14-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a tight 29-27 gap over the Indians at the half.

Girard clawed to within 39-38 through the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 16-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Girard and Poland Seminary played in a 37-35 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Poland Seminary faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Girard took on Jefferson on Dec. 9 at Girard High School.

