Albany Alexander topped McArthur Vinton County 45-41 in a tough tilt at Albany Alexander High on Dec. 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time McArthur Vinton County and Albany Alexander played in a 53-33 game on Feb. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Albany Alexander faced off against Logan and McArthur Vinton County took on Nelsonville-York on Dec. 7 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.