Zachary David Evans, 30, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away on December 11, 2023 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Mansfield on April 10, 1993.

Zack is survived by his fur dude, Tadoe; his loving parents, Ron and Amanda Evans (Valerio); brother and very first best friend Jacob (Courtney) Evans, fiancé Morgan Shears; bonus daughter Paysleigh and future baby Evans; biological father, Eric Carpenter (Crystal) and siblings Erica, Travis, and Timothy; grandparents, Deb Valerio “Nana”, Bruce and Esther Evans, and David Stimens (Denise); great-grandparents Ron and Ida Milligan; aunts, Melody Harness, Andrea Walker (Valerio), and Amy Glaze (Evans); uncles, Bobby Valerio (Barb), Joe Valerio, Greg Glaze (Amanda), Michael Stimens (Rachel) and Jonathan Stimens (Natalie); niece Kinsley Evans; lifelong brother from another mother, Josh Fox; many, many close cousins and a host of some of the best friends including the OG Shed Crew and Haunt Crew.;

Zack aka BigKuntry was an amazing, hilarious individual who had a personality larger than life. He was obsessed with cat fishing, deer hunting, ice fishing and anything outdoors. Being in the woods was part of his soul. He enjoyed hunting ginseng, mushrooms, deer sheds and was a horticulturist enthusiast.

Zack attended Madison Comprehensive High School, graduating in 2011. After many jobs he finally found his home job at the historical Reformatory (Blood Prison) where he was an actor, technician and security and met some of his closest friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joe Valerio; aunt, Sandy Stimens; great-grandmother, Geneva Tallentire; and cousin, Ashley Glaze.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Larry Carns officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home in care of Morgan Shears.

