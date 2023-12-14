It was a tough night for Sugarcreek Garaway which was overmatched by Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley in this 51-16 verdict.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Sugarcreek Garaway faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Dec. 9 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

