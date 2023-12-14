Perry left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Conneaut from start to finish for a 75-39 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Perry opened with a 20-7 advantage over Conneaut through the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a huge 43-16 gap over the Spartans at the half.

Perry jumped to a 61-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Conneaut faced off against Ashtabula St. John.

