New Lexington controlled the action to earn an impressive 63-32 win against McConnelsville Morgan during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 13.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 21-3 lead over McConnelsville Morgan.

The Panthers opened a towering 33-10 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

New Lexington pulled to a 50-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.

Last season, New Lexington and McConnelsville Morgan faced off on Jan. 4, 2023 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, McConnelsville Morgan faced off against Crooksville and New Lexington took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Dec. 9 at New Lexington High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.