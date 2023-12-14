Richwood North Union finally found a way to top Bellefontaine 52-45 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Richwood North Union High on Dec. 13.

Bellefontaine showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-7 advantage over Richwood North Union as the first quarter ended.

The Chieftains jumped a meager margin over the Wildcats as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Richwood North Union broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 43-36 lead over Bellefontaine.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine played in a 42-31 game on Dec. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Richwood North Union faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Bellefontaine took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Nov. 29 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

