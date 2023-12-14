Thornville Sheridan unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville Maysville 64-22 Wednesday on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Zanesville Maysville squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Zanesville Maysville took on New Concord John Glenn on Dec. 9 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

