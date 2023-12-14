Troy collected a solid win over Greenville in a 35-22 verdict on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Greenville started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Troy at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans’ shooting darted in front for an 18-13 lead over the Green Wave at the intermission.

Troy moved to a 22-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

The last time Greenville and Troy played in a 37-33 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Greenville faced off against Vandalia Butler and Troy took on Sidney on Dec. 2 at Sidney High School.

