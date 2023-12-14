Warren John F. Kennedy rolled past Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas for a comfortable 55-34 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Dec. 13.

The first quarter gave Warren John F. Kennedy a 7-4 lead over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Eagles fought to a 21-11 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Warren John F. Kennedy breathed fire to a 41-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights rallied with a 16-14 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Eagles prevailed.

The last time Warren John F. Kennedy and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas played in a 38-33 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Warren John F. Kennedy took on Mogadore on Dec. 6 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

