Mayfield fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 50-29 win over Mentor Lake Catholic in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 13.

The start wasn’t the problem for Mentor Lake Catholic, as it began with a 17-13 edge over Mayfield through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept a 29-19 half margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Mayfield pulled to a 39-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-10 edge.

Last season, Mayfield and Mentor Lake Catholic squared off on Nov. 30, 2022 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Mayfield faced off against Cleveland VASJ and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Eastlake North on Dec. 9 at Mentor Lake Catholic High School.

