Warren Howland posted a narrow 52-50 win over Youngstown Ursuline in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 13.

Warren Howland opened with a 19-14 advantage over Youngstown Ursuline through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish showed their spirit while rallying to within 29-26 at halftime.

Youngstown Ursuline came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Warren Howland 36-33.

A 19-14 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Tigers’ defeat of the Fighting Irish.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Austintown Fitch and Warren Howland took on Akron Hoban on Dec. 6 at Akron Archbishop Hoban High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.