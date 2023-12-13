OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 13, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Chesterland West Geauga claims tight victory against Chagrin Falls

Chesterland West Geauga posted a narrow 53-48 win over Chagrin Falls in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Chagrin Falls faced off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Chesterland West Geauga High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Geneva and Chagrin Falls took on Gates Mills Hawken on Dec. 9 at Chagrin Falls High School.

Chillicothe overcomes Greenup County’s lead to earn win

Chillicothe overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 68-47 win over Greenup County for a Kentucky boys basketball victory on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Greenup County faced off against Lucasville Valley and Chillicothe took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Dec. 5 at Chillicothe High School.

Gates Mills Hawken prevails over Beachwood

Gates Mills Hawken handled Beachwood 68-29 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Gates Mills Hawken High on Dec. 13.

The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Beachwood played in a 90-61 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Chagrin Falls and Beachwood took on Chardon NDCL on Dec. 9 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Heath takes down Utica

Heath controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-28 win against Utica at Utica High on Dec. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Heath and Utica faced off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Utica High School.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Utica faced off against Zanesville and Heath took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Dec. 4 at Heath High School.

Jefferson defeats Ashtabula Lakeside

Jefferson scored early and often to roll over Ashtabula Lakeside 68-40 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

The last time Jefferson and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 57-56 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Jefferson faced off against Bridgeville Chartiers Valley.

Johnstown overcomes Hebron Lakewood

Johnstown grabbed a 54-43 victory at the expense of Hebron Lakewood in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

The last time Johnstown and Hebron Lakewood played in a 51-17 game on Jan. 20, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Johnstown faced off against Granville and Hebron Lakewood took on Avon on Dec. 8 at Avon High School.

Johnstown Northridge tacks win on Newark Catholic

Johnstown Northridge controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-23 win against Newark Catholic in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 13.

The last time Johnstown Northridge and Newark Catholic played in a 67-27 game on Feb. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Newark Catholic faced off against Newark Licking Valley and Johnstown Northridge took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Dec. 5 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Kirtland races in front to defeat Middlefield Cardinal

Kirtland scored early and often in a 74-45 win over Middlefield Cardinal during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 13.

Last season, Kirtland and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Kirtland High School.

Recently on Dec. 9, Middlefield Cardinal squared off with Chardon in a basketball game.

Mantua Crestwood squeezes past Burton Berkshire

Mantua Crestwood topped Burton Berkshire 43-38 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 13.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Burton Berkshire High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Burton Berkshire faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport.

Marion Pleasant dominates Galion Northmor in convincing showing

Marion Pleasant handled Galion Northmor 79-49 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Marion Pleasant High on Dec. 13.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Marion Pleasant faced off against Marengo Highland and Galion Northmor took on Marion Elgin on Dec. 1 at Galion Northmor High School.

Middletown outlasts Mason

Middletown grabbed a 62-48 victory at the expense of Mason in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 13.

Last season, Mason and Middletown faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Mason faced off against Hamilton and Middletown took on Cincinnati Oak Hills on Dec. 8 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

New Concord John Glenn earns narrow win over New Lexington

New Concord John Glenn posted a narrow 44-42 win over New Lexington on Dec. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The last time New Concord John Glenn and New Lexington played in a 61-49 game on Dec. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 8, New Concord John Glenn faced off against New Lexington and New Lexington took on Columbus Patriot Prep on Dec. 9 at New Lexington High School.

Orwell Grand Valley survives for narrow win over Wickliffe

Orwell Grand Valley posted a narrow 56-50 win over Wickliffe at Orwell Grand Valley High on Dec. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Wickliffe and Orwell Grand Valley faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Wickliffe took on Cuyahoga Heights on Dec. 6 at Cuyahoga Heights High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial exhales after close call with Zanesville

Pataskala Watkins Memorial topped Zanesville 54-47 in a tough tilt during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 13.

Last season, Zanesville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial squared off on Jan. 20, 2023 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Dublin Scioto and Zanesville took on Utica on Dec. 9 at Zanesville High School.

Perry overwhelms Conneaut

Perry left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Conneaut from start to finish for a 75-39 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

Perry opened with a 20-7 advantage over Conneaut through the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a huge 43-16 gap over the Spartans at the half.

Perry jumped to a 61-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Conneaut faced off against Ashtabula St. John.

Sandusky earns stressful win over Toledo Bowsher

Sandusky posted a narrow 81-76 win over Toledo Bowsher during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 13.

The last time Sandusky and Toledo Bowsher played in a 80-61 game on Jan. 17, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 1, Toledo Bowsher squared off with Lima in a basketball game.

Westerville Central barely beats Hilliard Bradley

Westerville Central topped Hilliard Bradley 54-45 in a tough tilt on Dec. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Westerville Central squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Upper Arlington and Westerville Central took on Pickerington North on Dec. 8 at Westerville Central High School.

Whitehall-Yearling slips past Logan

Whitehall-Yearling finally found a way to top Logan 44-39 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 13.

The last time Logan and Whitehall-Yearling played in a 44-43 game on Feb. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Logan faced off against Marietta.

Willoughby Andrews Osborne crushes Cleveland Campus Intl

Willoughby Andrews Osborne earned a convincing 85-34 win over Cleveland Campus Intl on Dec. 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The last time Willoughby Andrews Osborne and Cleveland Campus Intl played in a 44-34 game on Jan. 11, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 9, Willoughby Andrews Osborne squared off with Painesville Harvey in a basketball game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.