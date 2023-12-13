Tiffin Columbian finally found a way to top Huron 53-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Tiffin Columbian moved in front of Huron 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers rallied in the second quarter by making it 23-22.

Tiffin Columbian jumped to a 43-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tornadoes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

