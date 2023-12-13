Xenia Legacy Christian posted a narrow 51-45 win over Dayton Miami Valley on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Dayton Miami Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 12-11 advantage over Xenia Legacy Christian as the first quarter ended.

The Rams got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 29-25 margin over the Knights at intermission.

Dayton Miami Valley enjoyed a 38-33 lead over Xenia Legacy Christian to start the fourth quarter.

The Rams had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Knights won the session and the game with an 18-7 performance.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Dayton Miami Valley faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Dayton The Miami Valley School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Dayton Miami Valley faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Xenia Legacy Christian took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Dec. 5 at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.