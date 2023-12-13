Ashland recorded a big victory over Wheelersburg 60-24 in a Kentucky girls basketball matchup on Dec. 13.

The first quarter gave Ashland an 18-10 lead over Wheelersburg.

The Tomcats opened an immense 42-14 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Ashland steamrolled to a 54-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tomcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-5 edge.

Recently on Dec. 4, Wheelersburg squared off with Oak Hill in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.