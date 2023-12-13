Gates Mills Hawken handled Beachwood 68-29 in an impressive showing for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Gates Mills Hawken High on Dec. 13.

The last time Gates Mills Hawken and Beachwood played in a 90-61 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Gates Mills Hawken faced off against Chagrin Falls and Beachwood took on Chardon NDCL on Dec. 9 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.