Beaver Eastern eventually beat Franklin Furnace Green 61-44 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave Beaver Eastern an 18-11 lead over Franklin Furnace Green.

The Eagles fought to a 36-18 half margin at the Bobcats’ expense.

Beaver Eastern roared to a 52-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats managed a 11-9 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Franklin Furnace Green and Beaver Eastern played in a 53-49 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Beaver Eastern faced off against Piketon and Franklin Furnace Green took on Massillon Jackson on Dec. 8 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

