Pomeroy Meigs grabbed a 52-42 victory at the expense of The Plains Athens on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The Plains Athens started on steady ground by forging a 12-8 lead over Pomeroy Meigs at the end of the first quarter.

The Marauders kept a 27-20 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Pomeroy Meigs darted to a 37-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and The Plains Athens squared off on Dec. 14, 2021 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Pomeroy Meigs faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and The Plains Athens took on Marietta on Dec. 1 at Marietta High School.

