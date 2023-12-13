Germantown Valley View earned a convincing 71-49 win over Carlisle in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 23-14 lead over Carlisle.

The Spartans’ offense moved in front for a 36-22 lead over the Indians at the half.

Carlisle fought back in the third quarter to make it 50-38.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-11 edge.

Last season, Carlisle and Germantown Valley View faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Carlisle High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Carlisle squared off with Franklin Bishop Fenwick in a basketball game.

