After jumping in front early, Baltimore Liberty Union held off Columbus Hamilton Township squad for a 60-57 win at Columbus Hamilton Township High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Columbus Hamilton Township squared off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Grove City Central Crossing and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Johnstown Northridge on Dec. 5 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

