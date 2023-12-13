New Lexington dismissed Crooksville by a 71-41 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 16-4 lead over Crooksville.

The Panthers registered a 36-17 advantage at intermission over the Ceramics.

New Lexington pulled to a 55-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 16-9 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, New Lexington and Crooksville faced off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Crooksville High School.

Recently on Dec. 5, New Lexington squared off with Nelsonville-York in a basketball game.

