North Canton Hoover notched a win against Massillon Jackson 61-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

North Canton Hoover jumped in front of Massillon Jackson 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 25-24 half margin at the Polar Bears’ expense.

North Canton Hoover darted to a 40-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 21-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and North Canton Hoover faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Massillon Jackson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 8, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson took on Franklin Furnace Green on Dec. 8 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

