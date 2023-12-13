Crown City South Gallia topped Ironton St. Joseph Central 74-68 in a tough tilt at Crown City South Gallia High on Dec. 12 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Crown City South Gallia moved in front of Ironton St. Joseph Central 23-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 36-32.

Crown City South Gallia jumped to a 59-50 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flyers narrowed the gap 18-15 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Ironton St Joseph Central and Crown City South Gallia played in a 58-53 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Crown City South Gallia faced off against Reedsville Eastern.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.