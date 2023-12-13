Duncan Falls Philo handled Crooksville 55-26 in an impressive showing at Duncan Falls Philo High on Dec. 13 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Duncan Falls Philo darted in front of Crooksville 18-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Electrics opened a huge 38-15 gap over the Ceramics at the intermission.

Duncan Falls Philo roared to a 50-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Electrics got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-4 edge.

The last time Duncan Falls Philo and Crooksville played in a 57-23 game on Jan. 4, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Warsaw River View and Crooksville took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Dec. 9 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

