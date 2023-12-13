Montpelier topped Edon 46-44 in a tough tilt on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Montpelier moved in front of Edon 12-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers moved a slim margin over the Locomotives as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Edon enjoyed a 36-29 lead over Montpelier to start the final quarter.

The Locomotives rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bombers 17-8 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Montpelier and Edon squared off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Edon High School.

In recent action on Dec. 7, Edon faced off against Fremont and Montpelier took on Delta on Dec. 5 at Delta High School.

