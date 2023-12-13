Swanton posted a narrow 46-39 win over Ottawa Hills at Ottawa Hills High on Dec. 12 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Swanton faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Swanton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Ottawa Hills faced off against Delta and Swanton took on Metamora Evergreen on Dec. 7 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

