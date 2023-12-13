Madison posted a narrow 37-33 win over Perry for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 12.

The start wasn’t the problem for Perry, as it began with a 3-2 edge over Madison through the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 15-11 margin over the Blue Streaks at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Madison and Perry locked in a 23-23 stalemate.

The Blue Streaks held on with a 14-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Perry and Madison squared off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Madison High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Madison faced off against Geneva and Perry took on Jefferson on Dec. 8 at Jefferson Area High School.

