MANSFIELD — BibleWalk is one of the country’s leading Christian attractions, Ohio’s only life-size wax museum and home to The Museum of Woodcarving.

This world–renowned life-size wax museum features over 100 scenes comprising of 325 life-size wax figures and 100 life-size, hand-carved wooden figures.

BibleWalk first opened its doors Aug. 15, 1987. Currently BibleWalk offers seven different tours and nine rare exhibits.

BibleWalk is also home to, “Dinner With Grace,” a Christian dinner theater that provides a very unique dining experience.

This Christmas BibleWalk will be celebrating the Holiday Season (remember Jesus is the Reason for the Season) by offering a FREE TOUR through The Life of Christ.

The celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 23 through Saturday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Dec. 24 and 25).

For further information contact Julie Mott-Hardin at BibleWalk, 500 Tingley Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio, phone 419-524-0139, or email julie@biblewalk.us.

Visit their website at biblewalk.us.

