Millbury Lake earned a convincing 86-62 win over Oregon Cardinal Stritch at Oregon Cardinal Stritch High on Dec. 11 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Millbury Lake a 26-22 lead over Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

The Flyers fought to a 41-35 intermission margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Millbury Lake pulled to a 64-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-15 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Oregon Cardinal Stritch faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Millbury Lake took on Tontogany Otsego on Dec. 5 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

