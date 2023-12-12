New Bremen notched a win against Van Wert Lincolnview 53-41 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Van Wert Lincolnview High on Dec. 11.

The first quarter gave New Bremen a 9-6 lead over Van Wert Lincolnview.

The Cardinals’ shooting moved in front for a 27-20 lead over the Lancers at the intermission.

New Bremen thundered to a 46-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lancers narrowed the gap 13-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, New Bremen and Van Wert Lincolnview squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at New Bremen High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Van Wert Lincolnview faced off against Ottoville and New Bremen took on Covington on Dec. 5 at New Bremen High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.