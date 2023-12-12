McArthur Vinton County posted a narrow 32-25 win over Chillicothe Zane Trace in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 11.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and Chillicothe Zane Trace squared off on Dec. 15, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School.

In recent action on Dec. 6, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak and McArthur Vinton County took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Nov. 30 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

