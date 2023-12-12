Warren John F. Kennedy posted a narrow 51-48 win over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High on Dec. 11 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 15-8 advantage over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney through the first quarter.

The Cardinals showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 23-19.

Warren John F. Kennedy darted to a 37-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals rallied in the final quarter, but the Eagles skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

