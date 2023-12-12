Brian William Earley, 59 of Bellville, Ohio passed away on December 5, 2023 at Ohio Health Hospice following his battle with cancer. On January 10, 1964 he was born in Norfolk, Virginia the son of Donald Eugene and Julie (Baker) Earley. On August 12, 1996 he married Symantha (Hane) at the Spring Texas Courthouse and together they shared 27 wonderful years.

Brian worked as a senior software developer/architect at various companies throughout his life but his biggest passion was being a musician. He loved to go fishing, nature, animals and his cats. He enjoyed watching rugby, The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and the Indians with his wife. He was an exceptional musician who could shred the guitar. He wrote and recorded albums with his local band, Aesthesia. He was in any other bands including Mister Sinister, Dirty Cowboys, NRG and Departure. He enjoyed playing all forms of music. He played styles such as AC/DC and Dream Theater, all the way to Bach and jazz influences. Through music, he met and played with many other talented friends and musicians. Music led him to woodworking and designing and building his own guitars. Music is how he connected with people and his way of communicating: and he cherished those memories. He was a very loving husband, father and son. He will be forever and deeply missed.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Symantha (Hane) Earley; son, Christopher (Gibson) (Kirra) Earley; mother, Julie (Baker) Earley; sister and nieces, Ann (Earley), Emma and Elyssa Allen; aunt, Sue James; brother-in-law, Wilbur (Anita) ; niece, Gillian; nephew, Jake Hane and his adored granddaughter, Gwynever (Sunshine) Earley.

Symantha would like to personally thank Ohio Health ICU and Hospice for their wonderful and attentive care for her husband, Brian. Also the Cleveland Clinic of Mansfield for all the care and support given throughout his illness.

Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family or through Ohio Cremation and Memorial Society; 9 Chambers Rd. Mansfield, Ohio, 44906.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a later date.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation 7 Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org