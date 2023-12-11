Dean A. Burger, 59, went to be with Jesus, on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Dean was born February 17, 1964, to David Sr. and Connie (Shoemaker) Burger Trent. He graduated from Newhope. Dean met his sweetheart, Marsha (Webb) Burger at Richland Newhope and married her on July 15, 2006. He worked at Richland Newhope and did woodwork, which was also his hobby. He loved to go to church and went to Bethel Freewill Baptist and Walker Lake Baptist. Dean played sports and was on the basketball team for Newhope Bears. He loved to drink Mountain Dew, play computer games, listen to music, and watch TV, especially comedies like the Three Stooges. Dean especially loved Christmas.

Along with his wife, Marsha, he is survived by his mother and step-father, Connie and Harry Trent; siblings, Deborah Burger Hayes of Marysville, David (Diana) Burger Jr of Hubert, NC, and Dennis (Joy) Burger of Crestline; step-siblings, Harry (Jennifer) Trent Jr of Winston Salem, NC, Sherry Tucker of Crestline, and Kathy (Jeff) Ritz of Ashland; his favorite cousin, Darla Noblet; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his father, David Burger Sr.; and brother-in-law, Allen Hayes.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 18, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Hill and Pastor Earl Eiklor officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.

