Cincinnati St. Xavier earned a convincing 10-1 win over Columbus Bishop Watterson for an Ohio boys hockey victory at Cincinnati St. Xavier High on Dec. 9.

The first period gave Cincinnati St. Xavier a 4-0 lead over Columbus Bishop Watterson.

The Bombers charged to an 8-0 lead heading into the third period.

Cincinnati St. Xavier got the better of the final-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-1 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 3, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Thomas Worthington.

