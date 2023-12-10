OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 9, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Alliance crushes Minerva

Alliance left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Minerva from start to finish for a 60-32 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Last season, Alliance and Minerva squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Alliance High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Minerva faced off against Salem and Alliance took on Carrollton on Dec. 2 at Carrollton High School.

Ansonia barely beats Waynesfield-Goshen

Ansonia topped Waynesfield-Goshen 51-50 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Ansonia High on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ansonia faced off against Union City and Waynesfield-Goshen took on Pandora-Gilboa on Nov. 28 at Waynesfield-Goshen High School.

Austintown Fitch denies Chagrin Falls Kenston’s challenge

Austintown Fitch eventually beat Chagrin Falls Kenston 51-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Uniontown Green and Austintown Fitch took on Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit on Dec. 4 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School.

Beaver Falls Blackhawk overwhelms Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

Beaver Falls Blackhawk controlled the action to earn an impressive 61-27 win against Canal Winchester Harvest Prep at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Beloit West Branch tops Carrollton

Beloit West Branch dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-36 win over Carrollton in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Carrollton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Carrollton faced off against Alliance and Beloit West Branch took on Alliance Marlington on Dec. 2 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Bowerston Conotton Valley survives for narrow win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Bowerston Conotton Valley posted a narrow 35-26 win over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

Canton Central Catholic overcomes Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Canton Central Catholic handed Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas a tough 37-24 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

The last time Canton Central Catholic and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas played in a 71-38 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, Canton Central Catholic squared off with Mogadore in a basketball game.

Carey sprints past Attica Seneca East

Carey eventually beat Attica Seneca East 46-35 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Carey and Attica Seneca East squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Attica Seneca East High School.

Recently on Nov. 30, Carey squared off with Mt Blanchard Riverdale in a basketball game.

Bloom-Carroll sprints past Vincent Warren

Bloom-Carroll grabbed a 56-45 victory at the expense of Vincent Warren on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Logan and Vincent Warren took on New Lexington on Nov. 30 at New Lexington High School.

Casstown Miami East routs West Milton Milton-Union

Casstown Miami East rolled past West Milton Milton-Union for a comfortable 50-12 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Casstown Miami East and West Milton Milton-Union faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

Columbus Africentric comes up short in matchup with Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Cincinnati Purcell Marian collected a solid win over Columbus Africentric in a 65-54 verdict in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Columbus Africentric squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Pickerington Central.

Cincinnati Sycamore narrowly defeats Middletown

Cincinnati Sycamore notched a win against Middletown 47-32 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

The last time Cincinnati Sycamore and Middletown played in a 42-34 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Cincinnati Princeton.

Circleville tops Columbus Hamilton Township

Circleville grabbed a 48-33 victory at the expense of Columbus Hamilton Township in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Circleville and Columbus Hamilton Township squared off on Dec. 20, 2022 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Circleville faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Johnstown on Nov. 28 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie squeezes past Mowrystown Whiteoak

Clarksville Clinton-Massie topped Mowrystown Whiteoak 43-42 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Wilmington and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Winchester Eastern on Dec. 4 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Cleveland VASJ survives for narrow win over Willoughby South

Cleveland VASJ finally found a way to top Willoughby South 45-38 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Willoughby South took on Euclid on Dec. 4 at Euclid High School.

Columbiana Crestview darts past East Liverpool with early burst

Columbiana Crestview left no doubt in recording a 61-26 win over East Liverpool in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and East Liverpool squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Girard and East Liverpool took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Dec. 4 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley carves slim margin over Cincinnati

Columbus Bishop Hartley topped Cincinnati 29-25 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbus Bishop Hartley on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Worthington Christian.

Convoy Crestview dominates Delphos St. John’s in convincing showing

Convoy Crestview dominated from start to finish in an imposing 71-30 win over Delphos St. John’s on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Delphos St. John’s faced off against Spencerville and Convoy Crestview took on St. Henry on Dec. 2 at St. Henry.

Covington takes advantage of early margin to defeat Dayton Northridge

Covington broke to an early lead and topped Dayton Northridge 58-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Covington High on Dec. 9.

Last season, Covington and Dayton Northridge faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Dayton Northridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Covington faced off against Troy Christian.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit rides to cruise-control win over Chardon NDCL

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chardon NDCL 56-36 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Chardon NDCL faced off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Chardon NDCL faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Austintown Fitch on Dec. 4 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School.

Danville barely beats Centerburg

Danville topped Centerburg 71-69 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Centerburg faced off against Bucyrus Wynford.

Dayton Centerville races in front to defeat Clayton Northmont

Dayton Centerville broke to an early lead and topped Clayton Northmont 63-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont played in a 55-15 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Dayton Centerville faced off against Miamisburg and Clayton Northmont took on Vandalia Butler on Dec. 4 at Clayton Northmont High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley prevails over Columbus School for girls

It was a tough night for Columbus School for girls which was overmatched by Delaware Buckeye Valley in this 42-18 verdict.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Columbus School for Girls faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Columbus School for Girls faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and Delaware Buckeye Valley took on Whitehall-Yearling on Dec. 5 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Duncan Falls Philo escapes close call with Warsaw River View

Duncan Falls Philo posted a narrow 42-37 win over Warsaw River View at Duncan Falls Philo High on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Warsaw River View faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Duncan Falls Philo faced off against Dresden Tri-Valley and Warsaw River View took on Coshocton on Nov. 30 at Coshocton High School.

East Canton edges past Malvern in tough test

East Canton topped Malvern 43-40 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Malvern and East Canton squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Malvern High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Malvern squared off with Magnolia Sandy Valley in a basketball game.

Fairfield tops Cincinnati Colerain

Fairfield pushed past Cincinnati Colerain for a 46-32 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

The last time Fairfield and Cincinnati Colerain played in a 49-47 game on Feb. 1, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Mason and Fairfield took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Dec. 2 at Fairfield High School.

Fort Loramie darts by Arcanum

Fort Loramie unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Arcanum 69-17 Saturday on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Arcanum faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Fort Loramie took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on Dec. 2 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Fort Wayne Homestead tops Toledo Notre Dame

Fort Wayne Homestead’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Toledo Notre Dame 64-36 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

Last season, Fort Wayne Homestead and Toledo Notre Dame squared off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Toledo Notre Dame Academy.

Fostoria thwarts Maumee’s quest

Fostoria pushed past Maumee for a 42-26 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Fostoria and Maumee faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Fostoria High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Fostoria faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Maumee took on Rossford on Dec. 1 at Rossford High School.

Fredericktown sprints past Howard East Knox

Fredericktown collected a solid win over Howard East Knox in a 49-39 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Fredericktown faced off against Granville and Howard East Knox took on Mansfield Temple Christian on Dec. 2 at Howard East Knox High School.

Gibsonburg darts past New Riegel with early burst

Gibsonburg rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 68-33 win over New Riegel in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Gibsonburg and New Riegel squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at New Riegel High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, New Riegel faced off against Elmore Woodmore and Gibsonburg took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Dec. 2 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Girard darts by Jefferson

Girard rolled past Jefferson for a comfortable 47-21 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

The last time Girard and Jefferson played in a 56-37 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Girard faced off against Columbiana Crestview.

Hamilton Badin narrowly defeats Dayton Carroll

Hamilton Badin eventually beat Dayton Carroll 67-52 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Dayton Carroll squared off on Feb. 24, 2023 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Dayton Carroll squared off with Franklin Bishop Fenwick in a basketball game.

Hamilton Ross pushes over Oxford Talawanda

Hamilton Ross grabbed a 46-29 victory at the expense of Oxford Talawanda at Hamilton Ross High on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Oxford Talawanda and Hamilton Ross squared off on Jan. 4, 2023 at Hamilton Ross High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Hamilton Ross faced off against Trenton Edgewood and Oxford Talawanda took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Dec. 2 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

Harrison claims tight victory against Monroe

Harrison finally found a way to top Monroe 30-22 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Harrison faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Monroe took on Cincinnati St Ursula on Dec. 2 at Cincinnati Saint Ursula Academy.

Jackson’s speedy start jolts Washington Court House Miami Trace

Jackson scored early and often in a 54-30 win over Washington Court House Miami Trace in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

The last time Jackson and Washington Court House Miami Trace played in a 29-20 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Washington Court House Miami Trace faced off against Chillicothe and Jackson took on West Portsmouth West on Dec. 2 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Kalida posts win at Elida’s expense

Kalida knocked off Elida 47-31 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Kalida and Elida faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Kalida High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Elida faced off against Columbus Grove and Kalida took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 2 at Kalida High School.

Kansas Lakota edges past Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in tough test

Kansas Lakota finally found a way to top Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 41-32 at Kansas Lakota High on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Kansas Lakota and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Kansas Lakota High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Kansas Lakota faced off against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Gibsonburg on Dec. 2 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Kenton claims victory against Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Kenton notched a win against Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 54-40 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Kenton moved in front of Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 27-18 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale showed some mettle by fighting back to a 29-25 count in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-15 edge.

The last time Kenton and Mt Blanchard Riverdale played in a 64-35 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Kenton faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on New Washington Buckeye Central on Dec. 2 at New Washington Buckeye Central High School.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury overwhelms Old Fort

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Old Fort 61-27 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury darted in front of Old Fort 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Lakers registered a 36-14 advantage at half over the Stockaders.

Lakeside Marblehead Danbury pulled to a 54-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lakers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Old Fort faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Old Fort High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Old Fort faced off against Fremont St Joseph Central Catholic and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury took on Kansas Lakota on Dec. 2 at Kansas Lakota High School.

Lebanon dominates Trenton Edgewood

Lebanon recorded a big victory over Trenton Edgewood 69-42 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Hamilton Ross and Lebanon took on Cincinnati West Clermont on Dec. 4 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

Liberty Center tops Van Buren

Liberty Center handed Van Buren a tough 47-36 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Van Buren High on Dec. 9.

Last season, Liberty Center and Van Buren squared off on Feb. 25, 2023 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Van Buren faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Liberty Center took on West Unity Hilltop on Nov. 30 at Liberty Center High School.

Liberty Township Lakota East’s speedy start jolts Hamilton

Liberty Township Lakota East left no doubt in recording a 63-29 win over Hamilton in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

The last time Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton played in a 59-28 game on Jan. 29, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Hamilton faced off against Monroe and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Pickerington Central on Dec. 3 at Liberty Township Lakota East High School.

Lima overwhelms Lima Central Catholic

Lima’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Lima Central Catholic 61-28 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

The last time Lima and Lima Central Catholic played in a 46-43 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Fort Jennings and Lima took on Cory-Rawson on Nov. 30 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Lima Perry bests Ada

Lima Perry scored early and often to roll over Ada 45-22 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Ada High on Dec. 9.

Last season, Ada and Lima Perry squared off on Dec. 3, 2022 at Lima Perry High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Ada faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Lima Perry took on McComb on Dec. 4 at Lima Perry High School.

Louisville dominates Canton GlenOak

It was a tough night for Canton GlenOak which was overmatched by Louisville in this 62-40 verdict.

Last season, Canton GlenOak and Louisville faced off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Canton GlenOak High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Louisville faced off against Youngstown Boardman and Canton GlenOak took on Marietta on Dec. 2 at Marietta High School.

Lyndhurst Brush outlasts Toledo Rogers

Lyndhurst Brush knocked off Toledo Rogers 51-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

The last time Toledo Rogers and Lyndhurst Brush played in a 49-41 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Toledo Rogers faced off against Toledo Start and Lyndhurst Brush took on Painesville Riverside on Dec. 2 at Painesville Riverside High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley earns stressful win over Sugarcreek Garaway

Magnolia Sandy Valley topped Sugarcreek Garaway 33-25 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Malvern and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Newcomerstown on Dec. 2 at Newcomerstown High School.

Marietta outlasts Dover

Marietta collected a solid win over Dover in a 55-36 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Marietta High on Dec. 9.

Last season, Marietta and Dover faced off on Dec. 20, 2021 at Marietta High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Marietta faced off against The Plains Athens and Dover took on Millersburg West Holmes on Nov. 29 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

Marion Elgin dominates Delaware Christian

Marion Elgin’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Delaware Christian 58-26 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Marion Elgin faced off against Milford Center Fairbanks and Delaware Christian took on Granville Christian on Dec. 5 at Granville Christian Academy.

Martins Ferry edges past Hannibal River in tough test

Martins Ferry finally found a way to top Hannibal River 58-53 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

The last time Hannibal River and Martins Ferry played in a 54-40 game on Dec. 10, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Martins Ferry faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central.

Mason dominates West Chester Lakota West

Mason’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from West Chester Lakota West 55-35 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Mason and West Chester Lakota West squared off on Feb. 1, 2023 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Mason faced off against Cincinnati Colerain and West Chester Lakota West took on Cincinnati Oak Hills on Dec. 2 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

Massillon pushes over Mogadore Field

Massillon knocked off Mogadore Field 65-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mogadore Field High on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Mogadore Field faced off against Canton Central Catholic and Massillon took on Massillon Perry on Dec. 4 at Massillon Perry High School.

Massillon Tuslaw bests Canal Fulton Northwest

Massillon Tuslaw raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-21 win over Canal Fulton Northwest in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Canal Fulton Northwest and Massillon Tuslaw squared off on Jan. 11, 2023 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Wooster Triway and Canal Fulton Northwest took on Canton South on Nov. 29 at Canton South High School.

Matamoras Frontier earns narrow win over Caldwell

Matamoras Frontier topped Caldwell 56-51 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Last season, Matamoras Frontier and Caldwell faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Caldwell High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Caldwell faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Matamoras Frontier took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Nov. 30 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

Mechanicsburg overpowers Springfield Northeastern in thorough fashion

Mechanicsburg dismissed Springfield Northeastern by a 74-17 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Carlisle and Mechanicsburg took on North Lewisburg Triad on Nov. 29 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Mentor Lake Catholic survives for narrow win over Eastlake North

Mentor Lake Catholic posted a narrow 33-26 win over Eastlake North at Mentor Lake Catholic High on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Mentor Lake Catholic opened with a 13-8 advantage over Eastlake North through the first quarter.

The Rangers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 19-15 intermission margin.

Mentor Lake Catholic jumped to a 29-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 33-26.

The last time Eastlake North and Mentor Lake Catholic played in a 67-43 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Chardon NDCL and Eastlake North took on Perry on Dec. 1 at Eastlake North High School.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian escapes Blanchester in thin win

Miamisburg Dayton Christian posted a narrow 57-52 win over Blanchester for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Blanchester faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori.

Miller City crushes Pandora-Gilboa

Miller City raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 51-26 win over Pandora-Gilboa on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Miller City and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 72-28 game on Dec. 3, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Pandora-Gilboa faced off against Waynesfield-Goshen and Miller City took on Bluffton on Nov. 30 at Bluffton High School.

New Carlisle Tecumseh claims victory against Bellefontaine

New Carlisle Tecumseh knocked off Bellefontaine 38-25 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Last season, New Carlisle Tecumseh and Bellefontaine squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Bellefontaine High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Bellefontaine took on Lewistown Indian Lake on Nov. 29 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

New Concord John Glenn tops Zanesville Maysville

New Concord John Glenn grabbed a 38-25 victory at the expense of Zanesville Maysville for an Ohio girls basketball victory at New Concord John Glenn High on Dec. 9.

The last time New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville Maysville played in a 61-26 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 2, New Concord John Glenn squared off with Thornville Sheridan in a basketball game.

New Cumberland Oak Glen overpowers East Liverpool Beaver Local in thorough fashion

New Cumberland Oak Glen scored early and often to roll over East Liverpool Beaver Local 71-37 for a West Virginia girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Last season, New Cumberland Oak Glen and East Liverpool Beaver Local faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, New Cumberland Oak Glen faced off against Cleveland John Marshall and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Belmont Union Local on Dec. 4 at Belmont Union Local High School.

New Lexington routs Byesville Meadowbrook

New Lexington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Byesville Meadowbrook 54-21 Saturday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

Last season, New Lexington and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, New Lexington faced off against Beverly Fort Frye and Byesville Meadowbrook took on Crooksville on Dec. 2 at Crooksville High School.

New Madison Tri-Village tops Dayton Stivers

New Madison Tri-Village controlled the action to earn an impressive 80-21 win against Dayton Stivers in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 2, New Madison Tri-Village faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Stivers took on Dayton Dunbar on Dec. 4 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

Niles denies Youngstown Liberty’s challenge

Niles notched a win against Youngstown Liberty 48-30 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Niles faced off against Rootstown and Youngstown Liberty took on Mineral Ridge on Dec. 4 at Mineral Ridge High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton tacks win on Columbiana Heartland Christian

North Jackson Jackson-Milton left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Columbiana Heartland Christian from start to finish for a 51-31 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 4, Columbiana Heartland Christian squared off with Campbell Memorial in a basketball game.

Oak Harbor delivers statement win over Millbury Lake

It was a tough night for Millbury Lake which was overmatched by Oak Harbor in this 50-28 verdict.

The first quarter gave Oak Harbor a 17-7 lead over Millbury Lake.

The Rockets registered a 26-11 advantage at halftime over the Flyers.

Oak Harbor breathed fire to a 38-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-9 edge.

Last season, Oak Harbor and Millbury Lake faced off on Dec. 22, 2022 at Oak Harbor High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Millbury Lake faced off against Swanton and Oak Harbor took on Toledo Woodward on Dec. 4 at Toledo Woodward High School.

Ottawa-Glandorf routs Sherwood Fairview

Ottawa-Glandorf dominated from start to finish in an imposing 69-34 win over Sherwood Fairview in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Ottawa-Glandorf opened with a 14-13 advantage over Sherwood Fairview through the first quarter.

The Titans registered a 32-22 advantage at half over the Apaches.

Ottawa-Glandorf steamrolled to a 51-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-4 edge.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Sherwood Fairview squared off on Feb. 23, 2023 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Kalida.

Ottoville dominates Bluffton

Ottoville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bluffton 66-42 Saturday for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Bluffton faced off against Miller City and Ottoville took on Minster on Dec. 2 at Minster High School.

Pickerington Central holds off Rocky River Magnificat

Pickerington Central topped Rocky River Magnificat 57-54 in a tough tilt at Pickerington high school Central on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 3, Pickerington Central squared off with Liberty Township Lakota East in a basketball game.

Pikeville sprints past Portsmouth

Pikeville grabbed a 68-52 victory at the expense of Portsmouth in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Portsmouth faced off against Ironton Rock Hill.

Plain City Shekinah Christian sprints past Granville Christian

Plain City Shekinah Christian knocked off Granville Christian 45-28 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Granville Christian and Plain City Shekinah Christian squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Plain City Shekinah Christian School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Plain City Shekinah Christian faced off against Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day and Granville Christian took on Delaware Christian on Dec. 5 at Granville Christian Academy.

Portsmouth Notre Dame thwarts Worthington Christian’s quest

Portsmouth Notre Dame pushed past Worthington Christian for a 40-27 win in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

Recently on Nov. 29, Worthington Christian squared off with Columbus Bishop Hartley in a basketball game.

Proctorville Fairland crushes Reynoldsburg

Proctorville Fairland handled Reynoldsburg 87-59 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Recently on Dec. 2, Reynoldsburg squared off with Powell Olentangy Liberty in a basketball game.

Racine Southern overwhelms Portsmouth Clay

Racine Southern raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 50-24 win over Portsmouth Clay during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Last season, Racine Southern and Portsmouth Clay faced off on Feb. 12, 2022 at Racine Southern High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Portsmouth Clay faced off against Manchester and Racine Southern took on Wellston on Dec. 4 at Wellston High School.

Cory-Rawson sprints past Arlington

Cory-Rawson handed Arlington a tough 53-37 loss on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Cory-Rawson and Arlington squared off on Dec. 8, 2022 at Cory-Rawson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Arlington faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and Cory-Rawson took on Lima on Nov. 30 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Richwood North Union thwarts Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan’s quest

Richwood North Union eventually beat Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 39-28 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Richwood North Union and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan squared off on Jan. 18, 2023 at Richwood North Union High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Richwood North Union faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Kenton on Dec. 4 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Rockford Parkway survives for narrow win over Berne South Adams

Rockford Parkway finally found a way to top Berne South Adams 50-45 for an Indiana girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Rockford Parkway faced off against Convoy Crestview.

Sandusky Perkins scores early, pulls away from Tiffin Columbian

An early dose of momentum helped Sandusky Perkins to a 44-20 runaway past Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Sandusky Perkins and Tiffin Columbian squared off on Jan. 22, 2022 at Sandusky Perkins High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton.

Shadyside denies Rayland Buckeye Local’s challenge

Shadyside knocked off Rayland Buckeye Local 50-40 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Shadyside a 13-6 lead over Rayland Buckeye Local.

The Tigers registered a 27-11 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Shadyside thundered to a 42-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Rayland Buckeye Local and Shadyside played in a 48-38 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Shadyside faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Caldwell on Dec. 4 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

South Charleston Southeastern overcomes Springfield Catholic Central in seat-squirming affair

South Charleston Southeastern topped Springfield Catholic Central 39-38 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, Springfield Catholic Central and South Charleston Southeastern faced off on Feb. 2, 2022 at South Charleston Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Cedarville and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Greenon on Dec. 2 at South Charleston Southeastern High School.

South Webster thwarts McDermott Northwest’s quest

South Webster eventually beat McDermott Northwest 49-32 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, South Webster and McDermott Northwest faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at South Webster High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, South Webster faced off against Latham Western.

Springboro defeats Springfield

It was a tough night for Springfield which was overmatched by Springboro in this 61-34 verdict.

The last time Springboro and Springfield played in a 48-10 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Springfield faced off against London and Springboro took on Kettering Fairmont on Dec. 2 at Springboro High School.

St. Henry dominates Celina in convincing showing

St. Henry recorded a big victory over Celina 56-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

St. Henry opened with a 14-2 advantage over Celina through the first quarter.

The Redskins registered a 25-10 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

St. Henry roared to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 15-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Celina and St. Henry faced off on Dec. 27, 2021 at Celina High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, St. Henry faced off against Convoy Crestview and Celina took on Lima Perry on Nov. 30 at Celina High School.

St. Marys posts win at New Knoxville’s expense

St. Marys collected a solid win over New Knoxville in a 37-26 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Last season, St. Marys and New Knoxville faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Nov. 28, New Knoxville faced off against Botkins and St. Marys took on Findlay on Nov. 30 at Findlay High School.

Strasburg dominates Newcomerstown

Strasburg scored early and often to roll over Newcomerstown 60-17 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 9.

Last season, Strasburg and Newcomerstown squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Strasburg High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Strasburg faced off against Navarre Fairless and Newcomerstown took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Dec. 2 at Newcomerstown High School.

Tallmadge pushes over Aurora

Tallmadge handed Aurora a tough 48-37 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

Last season, Tallmadge and Aurora faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Aurora High School.

Recently on Nov. 29, Aurora squared off with Richfield Revere in a basketball game.

Thornville Sheridan dominates Dresden Tri-Valley

It was a tough night for Dresden Tri-Valley which was overmatched by Thornville Sheridan in this 51-28 verdict.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and Dresden Tri-Valley squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Thornville Sheridan took on New Concord John Glenn on Dec. 2 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Tiffin Calvert tacks win on Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

Tiffin Calvert scored early and often to roll over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 52-24 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Tiffin Calvert and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic played in a 48-31 game on Jan. 27, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Vanlue.

Tipp City Bethel overcomes Sidney Lehman Catholic in seat-squirming affair

Tipp City Bethel posted a narrow 38-33 win over Sidney Lehman Catholic in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 9.

Last season, Tipp City Bethel and Sidney Lehman Catholic squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Tipp City Bethel squared off with De Graff Riverside in a basketball game.

Troy Christian records thin win against De Graff Riverside

Troy Christian finally found a way to top De Graff Riverside 48-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

The last time Troy Christian and De Graff Riverside played in a 43-35 game on Jan. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Troy Christian faced off against Covington and De Graff Riverside took on Tipp City Bethel on Dec. 2 at De Graff Riverside High School.

Uniontown Lake darts by Massillon Perry

Uniontown Lake dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-40 win over Massillon Perry during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

The last time Massillon Perry and Uniontown Lake played in a 62-48 game on Jan. 8, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 4, Massillon Perry squared off with Massillon in a basketball game.

Versailles denies Maria Stein Marion Local’s challenge

Versailles eventually beat Maria Stein Marion Local 55-45 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Maria Stein Marion Local and Versailles played in a 42-24 game on Jan. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Versailles faced off against Anna and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Lima Shawnee on Nov. 28 at Lima Shawnee High School.

Waterford thwarts Wheeling Linsly’s quest

Waterford handed Wheeling Linsly a tough 54-39 loss for a West Virginia girls basketball victory at Wheeling Linsly High on Dec. 9.

Last season, Waterford and Wheeling Linsly squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Waterford High School.

West Jefferson delivers statement win over North Lewisburg Triad

West Jefferson controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-35 win against North Lewisburg Triad for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Last season, West Jefferson and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Feb. 2, 2022 at West Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, North Lewisburg Triad faced off against Sidney Fairlawn and West Jefferson took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Nov. 29 at West Jefferson High School.

West Liberty-Salem rides to cruise-control win over Milford Center Fairbanks

West Liberty-Salem recorded a big victory over Milford Center Fairbanks 56-23 on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and West Liberty-Salem faced off on Feb. 7, 2022 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

In recent action on Dec. 4, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Marion Elgin.

Westerville Central takes down Westerville North

Westerville Central rolled past Westerville North for a comfortable 60-30 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Last season, Westerville Central and Westerville North squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Westerville Central High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Westerville North faced off against Grove City Central Crossing.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley secures a win over South Point

Willow Wood Symmes Valley knocked off South Point 47-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Coal Grove and South Point took on Coal Grove on Dec. 4 at South Point High School.

Wooster squeezes past New Philadelphia

Wooster posted a narrow 64-56 win over New Philadelphia for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 9.

Last season, Wooster and New Philadelphia squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Wooster High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, New Philadelphia faced off against Mansfield and Wooster took on Massillon Perry on Nov. 29 at Massillon Perry High School.

Resolve: Wooster Triway comes from behind to topple Navarre Fairless

Wooster Triway rallied over Navarre Fairless for an inspiring 73-49 victory at Wooster Triway High on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wooster Triway and Navarre Fairless faced off on Feb. 8, 2023 at Navarre Fairless High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Wooster Triway faced off against Massillon Tuslaw and Navarre Fairless took on Strasburg on Dec. 2 at Navarre Fairless High School.

Xenia barely beats Coopersville

Xenia posted a narrow 35-32 win over Coopersville at Coopersville High on Dec. 9 in Michigan girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Nov. 29, Xenia squared off with Fairborn in a basketball game.

Youngstown Boardman defeats Poland Seminary

It was a tough night for Poland Seminary which was overmatched by Youngstown Boardman in this 59-37 verdict.

The last time Poland Seminary and Youngstown Boardman played in a 51-48 game on Dec. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Poland Seminary faced off against Warren Champion and Youngstown Boardman took on Louisville on Dec. 2 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum dominates Crooksville in convincing showing

Zanesville West Muskingum rolled past Crooksville for a comfortable 54-19 victory on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 13-0 advantage over Crooksville through the first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense charged in front for a 30-11 lead over the Ceramics at the half.

Zanesville West Muskingum thundered to a 46-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-5 edge.

Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Crooksville squared off on Dec. 11, 2021 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Crooksville took on Byesville Meadowbrook on Dec. 2 at Crooksville High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley routs West Lafayette Ridgewood

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-31 win against West Lafayette Ridgewood on Dec. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off on Jan. 14, 2023 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Dec. 2, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley faced off against Wintersville Indian Creek.

