Caledonia River Valley finally found a way to top Marion Pleasant 61-52 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 9.

Caledonia River Valley opened with a 15-12 advantage over Marion Pleasant through the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a slim 29-23 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Marion Pleasant showed some mettle by fighting back to a 42-37 count in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 19-15 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Marion Pleasant squared off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Caledonia River Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Marion Pleasant took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Dec. 1 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

