Westerville North topped Westerville Central 69-64 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Westerville North High on Dec. 9.

The last time Westerville Central and Westerville North played in a 59-57 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Westerville North faced off against Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Westerville Central took on Thomas Worthington on Dec. 2 at Westerville Central High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.