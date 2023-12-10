Cincinnati Seven Hills controlled the action to earn an impressive 80-41 win against Cincinnati Shroder in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Cincinnati Seven Hills opened with a 23-8 advantage over Cincinnati Shroder through the first quarter.

The Jaguars tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 40-26 at the half.

Cincinnati Seven Hills thundered to a 62-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Stingers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-2 edge.

