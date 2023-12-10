Vienna Mathews pushed past Berlin Center Western Reserve for a 54-42 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 9.

Berlin Center Western Reserve showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over Vienna Mathews as the first quarter ended.

The Mustangs kept a 27-24 half margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Vienna Mathews moved to a 42-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Recently on Dec. 2, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Salem in a basketball game.

